West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Wins National Award for One Stop Business Portal

Created by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in partnership with NIC West Virginia, the State’s digital government services provider, the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal was awarded after a major update in January that made the platform more efficient for entrepreneurs to register a business. The update includes enhancements like a new cart feature, file upload functionality for supporting documents and new options for requesting expedited services from the Secretary of State’s Office. Previously, expedited services could only be requested by calling or visiting the filing office.

The West Virginia One Stop Business Portal was selected as a winner in the 2020 StateScoop 50 Awards as a State IT Innovation of the Year. The State IT Innovation of the Year award celebrates the modern state government IT approach to cross-agency or intra-agency technology which may have been unfathomable until recently.

"We are honored to have the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal recognized as a winner in the 2020 StateScoop 50 Awards,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “I'm very proud of our business, licensing and IT staff who work tirelessly each and every day to improve and add value to all of our business services. We look forward to continuing to provide the very best to the business community."

The annual StateScoop 50 Awards honor the projects and people driving state government technology and cybersecurity. For more information about the 2020 StateScoop 50 Awards and to see a complete list of the winners, visit https://statescoop.com/list/2020-statescoop-50-awards-honor-top-leader ....

Starting in February, members of the state and local IT community nominated thousands of leaders and projects for the awards. From there, StateScoop narrowed the list to the 182 finalists who received the most nominations. Between March and June 2020, readers cast more than 2 million votes nationally to select the final winners.

“The West Virginia One Stop Business Portal and the teams who collaborated to build it are incredibly deserving of this award,” said Ian McQuinn, NIC West Virginia General Manager. “The platform’s efficiency, functionalities and availability to all West Virginia citizens is absolutely critical in times such as these, and NIC West Virginia is proud to be a part of it.”

The West Virginia One Stop Business Portal is the result of a multi-agency collaboration between the West Virginia Secretary of State, WorkForce West Virginia, the West Virginia State Tax Department and the West Virginia Division of Labor. For more information about the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal, visit https://business4.wv.gov.

The West Virginia One Stop Business Portal is developed and maintained by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in partnership with NIC West Virginia, formerly WV.gov.

About WV.gov

WV.gov is the official website of the state of West Virginia (https://www.wv.gov) and is the result of an innovative public-private partnership between the state and NIC West Virginia. NIC West Virginia works with state and local government agencies to build and manage interactive online services and is a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

