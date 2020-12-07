 

NextGen Healthcare Client Bridges Health Partners Achieves Medicare Shared Savings of Nearly $20 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that its client, Bridges Health Partners LLC (Bridges) in Pittsburgh achieved nearly $20 million in savings over the past two years in the Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Shared Savings Program in part by leveraging NextGen Population Health to improve quality performance and achieve value-based care financial objectives across its extensive network of 1,100 physicians.

Bridges is a joint venture between Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital, and Washington Health System. The organization utilizes nearly 20 different EHRs across its network. NextGen Population Health aggregates patient data from multiple sources including paid claims and, through powerful analytics, drives meaningful insights across clinical, financial, and administrative data regardless of the EHR platform.

“Once again, Bridges achieved the lowest cost per patient in the region while scoring extremely high in quality, providing an excellent patient experience while also saving money for Medicare,” said Tom Boggs, president for Bridges. “Clearly, our physician and clinician partners have embraced the transformational change necessary to deliver better value, as we have seen a similar impact on our other patient populations. NextGen Healthcare’s population health tools have played an essential role in driving our organization’s performance.”

Dr. Rob Zimmerman, chief medical officer for Bridges, added, “Combining strong collaboration among our partners with NextGen Population Health tools and care redesign, Bridges delivers a patient-centered approach to meet our mission of high-quality, high-value healthcare.”

“We’re proud to partner with Bridges to help them achieve an overall quality performance score of 92 percent in 2019 for Medicare patients,” said Betty Rabinowitz, chief medical officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Bridges is a prime example of how health systems and providers can leverage actionable insights through NextGen Population Health to deliver the highest quality care and enhance patients’ engagement in their healthcare to improve outcomes.”

For providers that participate in value-based care arrangements, NextGen Population Health helps improve quality and financial outcomes by seamlessly integrating insights into the provider workflow, surfacing gaps in care, risk scores, and other actionable information based on multi-sourced data. This enables providers and care teams to identify and better engage with at-risk patients, allocate care management resources, and improve the quality and coordination of care.

Click here to learn more about NextGen Population Health Solutions.

About Bridges Health Partners

Four independent non-profit health systems in the Pittsburgh metropolitan markets and surrounding communities, including Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital, and Washington Health System, are the founding members of Bridges Health Partners. Each founding member, along with Bridges participating physicians, are committed to transforming how healthcare services are delivered by implementing an integrated, regional network of care. The Bridges Health Partners network comprises eight hospital campuses with over 1,450 licensed beds, nearly 1,100 affiliated physicians with a network of primary care and specialty practice sites, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, imaging and diagnostic centers, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To learn more about Bridges Health Partners, visit www.bridgeshealthpartners.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

