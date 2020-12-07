TransAct Technologies Announces Retirement of Thomas R. Schwarz from its Board of Directors and its Intention to Submit a Proposal at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Gain Shareholder Input to Declassify the Board

“On behalf of our Board and TransAct’s management team, we thank Tom for his service and longstanding commitment to the Company,” stated Bart Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct. “We greatly appreciate the leadership, insight, and expertise that Tom has provided over the history of TransAct, through multiple market cycles and the growth of TransAct into a global leader of market-specific technology and printing solutions for our customers. On a personal level, I cannot thank Tom enough for spending the time with me and helping me grow into the TransAct leadership position. I will miss his intelligence, his wit and his humor.”

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or the “Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that Director Thomas R. Schwarz has notified the Board of his intention to retire from the Board of Directors. Mr. Schwarz has indicated he will retire no later than the end of 2021 after ensuring comprehensive and detailed knowledge transfer to three recently elected directors of the Board, including Randall Friedman, who was elected to the Board on November 10, 2020.

Mr. Schwarz stated, “It has been an honor to work with Bart and the Board over the past 24 years as an independent director. Bart and his team built an incredible company with strong plans in place for the future. TransAct is exceptionally well positioned strategically, and I have every confidence in the Board and management as they continue to generate value for the Company and its shareholders.”

TransAct also announced today that, following a review of best practices and receiving shareholder feedback, including at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, it intends to put forth a precatory proposal at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting to solicit input from the shareholders whether to declassify the Board. This initiative by the Board is a part of an ongoing evaluation of corporate governance at TransAct, which has led to a number of enhancements over the past several years, including a comprehensive refreshment of the Company’s Board with the valuable addition of diverse and highly skilled independent directors.

