McAfee Named Best Company in Endpoint Security at 2020 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

McAfee MVISION Insights leverages McAfee’s cutting-edge threat research, augmented with sophisticated Artificial intelligence (AI) applied to real-time threat telemetry streamed from over 1 billion sensors. The integration of MVISION Insights significantly enhances the capabilities of McAfee’s endpoint security platform by managing the attack surface, preventing ransomware and aiding security teams to easily investigate and respond to advanced attacks.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that McAfee MVISION Insights has been named the winner of the “Endpoint Security Solution of the Year” award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the top international player in endpoint security,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee. “This Cybersecurity Breakthrough win further validates McAfee’s proven and innovative endpoint security technology. MVISION Insights is the industry’s first proactive solution to help organizations stay ahead of emerging threats—providing actionable and preemptive threat intelligence to help them engage early in the attack lifecycle.”

This year’s CyberSecurity Breakthrough program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“McAfee MVISION Insights delivers breakthrough security technology that helps CISOs answer the fundamental question about how truly protected they are against the latest adversarial campaign targeting their organization,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We know that in combating this increasingly complex threat landscape, that proactive intelligence reduces endpoint risk—making McAfee is a true leader in the space. We are both thrilled and honored to be able to recognize them with our 'Endpoint Security Solution of the Year' award for 2020.”

Resources

Preview Insights in Action

Watch Insights Demo

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

###

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005145/en/