 

AgroFresh Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that its management team, including Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two investor conferences in December:

  • UBS Chicago Virtual Agriculture & Industrial Chemicals Conference – The Company will be holding meetings with institutional investors on December 10, 2020. Interested parties should contact their UBS salesperson for scheduling.
  • Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event – The Company will be holding meetings with institutional investors on December 11, 2020. Interested parties should contact their Roth salesperson for scheduling.
  • LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference – The Company will present on December 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET. The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving our planet's resources and reducing global food waste. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.



