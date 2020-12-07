Renowned cybersecurity innovator, Charles Blauner, will join Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute Software, for a fireside chat to discuss the critical question CISOs are failing to ask and why it’s leaving their organizations open to risk.

When: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10AM PT

How: Register here to secure a spot for the live event or receive the on-demand recording

Why: As Operating Partner and CISO in Residence at Team8 and President of Cyber Aegis, as well as the former CISO for JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Global Head of Information Security at Citi, Charles has unrivaled expertise and experience in cyber resiliency, risk management, and data privacy. Together, he and Christy will explore the biggest challenges facing security teams today and why Endpoint Resilience is critical to an effective risk management strategy. Topics will include:

• How the role of the CISO is evolving, and where to focus amidst competing priorities

• Ways to measure – and mitigate – the impact of complexity

• How CISOs can embed answering the elusive ‘third question’ into their security strategies

“CISOs are not thinking about the endpoint agent degradation problem. It just isn’t in the inventory of risks, or, if it is, they don’t know they have a way to actively manage that risk.” - Charles Blauner

All attendees will also receive a copy of the Special Report, “The Third Question: What CISOs Aren't Asking, and What's at Stake,” which includes learnings, best practices, and actionable solutions from Charles and three other globally recognized CISOs. The Report will be available for download here starting on December 9, 2020.

