 

MEDIA ALERT Absolute Software to Host Fireside Chat with Cybersecurity Innovator Charles Blauner

Absolute Software (TSX: ABST) (Nasdaq: ABST):

What:

Live webinar, “The Third Question: What CISOs Aren’t Asking, and What’s at Stake”

 

 

Renowned cybersecurity innovator, Charles Blauner, will join Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute Software, for a fireside chat to discuss the critical question CISOs are failing to ask and why it’s leaving their organizations open to risk.

 

When:

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10AM PT

 

How:

Register here to secure a spot for the live event or receive the on-demand recording

 

Why:

As Operating Partner and CISO in Residence at Team8 and President of Cyber Aegis, as well as the former CISO for JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Global Head of Information Security at Citi, Charles has unrivaled expertise and experience in cyber resiliency, risk management, and data privacy. Together, he and Christy will explore the biggest challenges facing security teams today and why Endpoint Resilience is critical to an effective risk management strategy. Topics will include:

 

 

How the role of the CISO is evolving, and where to focus amidst competing priorities

Ways to measure – and mitigate – the impact of complexity

 

How CISOs can embed answering the elusive ‘third question’ into their security strategies

“CISOs are not thinking about the endpoint agent degradation problem. It just isn’t in the inventory of risks, or, if it is, they don’t know they have a way to actively manage that risk.” - Charles Blauner

All attendees will also receive a copy of the Special Report, “The Third Question: What CISOs Aren't Asking, and What's at Stake,” which includes learnings, best practices, and actionable solutions from Charles and three other globally recognized CISOs. The Report will be available for download here starting on December 9, 2020.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2020 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

