 

Hyatt Continues Vibrant Brand Growth Journey in Desirable European Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced plans to grow its brand portfolio in Europe significantly by the end of 2023 with more than 20 executed managed and franchised deals for new hotels in some of the most desirable destinations in the world. These properties are expected to join 63 Hyatt-branded hotels across nine distinct brands in 22 European countries. Andaz, Alila, and Hyatt Centric – Hyatt’s lifestyle brands – and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt – one of Hyatt’s independent collection brands – make up half of Hyatt’s executed deals in Europe. This growth is fueled by a growing desire from travelers, World of Hyatt members, and owners for hotels that offer unique, differentiated experiences that foster genuine connections with people and cultures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005195/en/

Andaz Prague Guestroom (Photo: Business Wire)

Andaz Prague Guestroom (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hyatt is in the process of transforming the hotel landscape in Europe with planned openings for new Hyatt-branded hotels in some of the most sought-after leisure destinations in the world,” said Peter Norman, senior vice president real estate and development EAME/SWA, Hyatt. “Supported by strong brand recognition and demand for the high-quality experiences for which Hyatt is known, we look forward to welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members in these key European destinations. Further, with half of Hyatt’s executed pipeline in Europe consisting of franchise agreements, we are thrilled to collaborate with a number of new, as well as existing, owners to bring these exciting projects to fruition.”

Norman continued, “Because of today’s unprecedented business climate, owners of independent hotels are understandably looking for a reputable brand with strong distribution channels for added support, which makes hotel conversions a big growth driver for Hyatt through our independent collection brands, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. At Hyatt, we have always taken a flexible and thoughtful approach to crafting deals that benefit both parties, and now more than ever, the success of that approach is evident. Because Hyatt-branded hotels have not oversaturated many European markets, we continue to intentionally grow our brands in places that matter most to our guests.”

Seite 1 von 6
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyatt Continues Vibrant Brand Growth Journey in Desirable European Locations Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced plans to grow its brand portfolio in Europe significantly by the end of 2023 with more than 20 executed managed and franchised deals for new hotels in some of the most desirable destinations in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Hyatt Debuts New Office for the Day Package, Offering Remote Workers a Much-Deserved Change of Scenery
30.11.20
World of Hyatt Members Can Enjoy Greater Flexibility and Extended Offers to Get the Most Value out of 2021 Travel
25.11.20
Hyatt and R&F UK Announce Plans for Park Hyatt London River Thames at Nine Elms
23.11.20
Hyatt Grows Thompson Hotels Brand With Opening of Thompson Dallas
19.11.20
Hyatt and Banyan Cay Development Announce Plans for Banyan Cay Resort & Golf, a Destination Hotel
17.11.20
Hyatt Announces Hyatt Loves Local Initiative in Support of Local Small Businesses Across the Globe
10.11.20
Hyatt Launches Special Offer Inspiring Travelers to Dream Away and Get Away