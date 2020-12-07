Nutrition21 Transitions to Applied DNA’s CertainT Platform to Secure IP-protected Portfolio of Dietary Supplement Ingredients

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced the expansion of commercial activities under its multi-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Nutrition21 whereby Nutrition21 has transitioned to Applied DNA’s CertainT platform to secure its IP-protected portfolio of dietary supplement ingredients. Concurrently, the Company received two follow-on orders for a second year of commercial production, the majority of which is expected to be shipped in the current fiscal quarter. The financial terms of the follow-on orders were not disclosed.

Nutrition21, a trusted developer and supplier of novel and clinically substantiated branded ingredients for the nutritional supplement industry, is the first to adopt the platform to protect the IP of its ingredients. Utilizing CertainT, Nutrition21 can certify that its licensees use authentic ingredients and in the proper amounts, and also identify IP infringement by non-licensees. A SigNature molecular tag is applied to Nutrition21 ingredients to provide evidence of its product dosages in finished products shipped to market. The molecular tag is supported by ongoing quality control testing services for production and high-resolution testing services for products audited in-market. Nutrition21 holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its products.

“The expansion of CertainT’s application within Nutrition21 is testament to our platform’s ability to support Nutrition21’s dedication to ensuring confidence in its ingredients portfolio,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA. “With its diverse portfolio of patented health and wellness ingredients, we believe we are in the early stages of an impactful commercial relationship with Nutrition21 and, by proxy, the dietary supplements industry.”

Joe Weiss, President of Nutrition21, stated, “​After an extensive search to replace our current marker technology, we have now transitioned to the CertainT platform. Marketing partners and customers of Nutrition21 can rest assured that we will utilize the CertainT platform to protect them against infringers of our intellectual property, and most importantly, assure consumers that they are getting the Nutrition21 ingredients that are listed on their product label.”