Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Ganaxolone Data During Scientific Exhibit at AES2020 Virtual Annual Meeting and Provides Corporate Update

“We are excited to share the important insights and data we have compiled for this year’s AES meeting, with four scientific posters, two of which were accepted as late breaking results – one in CDD and another in RSE. We will also highlight key data from the Marigold Study during our Scientific Exhibit, with analyses on patient subsets, preliminary durability of effect in the open label portion of the trial, and on the PK/PD profile of ganaxolone,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals. “We also look forward to discussing these data further at our AES Virtual Investor Event later today.”

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced it will host a virtual Scientific Exhibit at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting (AES2020) from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern Time today. At the Scientific Exhibit, Marinus will have 10 posters highlighting the company’s clinical development programs in treating CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) and refractory status epilepticus (RSE).

Highlights from new analyses in the Phase 3 Marigold Study of ganaxolone in CDD presented during the Scientific Exhibit include the following:

“Effect of Ganaxolone on Seizure Frequency Across Subpopulations of Patients with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder: Subgroup Analyses of the Marigold Study,” by E. M. Pestana-Knight, et al.

An analysis of data from the Marigold Study showed patients on ganaxolone consistently demonstrated numerical improvements in the change in major motor seizure frequency relative to placebo across the following subgroups: age, gender, baseline seizure frequency, number of concomitant antiepileptic drugs, geography and baseline allopregnanolone sulfate levels. These findings support ganaxolone’s effect across the broad CDD population studied. Data collected in patients enrolled in the United States (n=41) showed a stronger effect with a 36.7% estimated difference in major motor seizure frequency relative to placebo.

“Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Analysis in Ganaxolone-Treated Patients with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder: Results From the Marigold Study,” by J. Hulihan, et al.

Higher plasma ganaxolone concentrations were correlated with greater reductions in major motor seizure frequency. However, no differences in the rates of relevant adverse events were noted across ganaxolone plasma concentration groups. These findings highlight the importance of achieving adequate plasma ganaxolone concentrations and suggest that three times a day (TID) dosing has the potential to increase trough ganaxolone levels and may provide improved seizure control. In addition, this analysis supports efforts to develop new oral ganaxolone formulations that aim to improve pharmacokinetic properties to better achieve target ganaxolone exposure levels.