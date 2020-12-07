MEDIA ALERT — State tax increases to cover revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:

What: The COVID-19 Pandemic has been devastating for the budgets of both states and the federal government in 2020. While the federal government can operate at a deficit, states are required to come up with balanced budgets each year. That means states must identify cost reductions or additional revenue sources to cover COVID-19-related shortfalls. States received some assistance from the federal government in the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), and they have been hoping for more assistance from Washington, D.C. that has not yet been forthcoming. State legislatures are frequently most active in the spring; therefore, many states have not yet been able to act as the full impact of the pandemic has started to be felt. Several states had revenue raising proposals on the ballot in the November elections. States are now working on their 2021 budgets and identifying not only expense reductions but also revenue sources to help them balance their budgets.

Why: States have several tools at their disposal to try to raise additional revenue. These may include income taxes, sales and use taxes, property taxes, and various licenses and fees. Tax increases can be obtained indirectly by approval of additional revenue sources such as those included on ballot initiatives in the November 2020 election. Others may be taken up in spring legislative sessions. Some of the actions that states have taken or are contemplating include: