ACAMS Partners with FINTRAIL to Launch New AML Compliance Certification Program for FinTech Firms

In response to the rapidly growing nexus between financial technology and the anti-money laundering (AML) sector, ACAMS has launched a new certification program for FinTech companies seeking to meet regulatory standards in an evolving market environment. Developed in partnership with specialist consultancy FINTRAIL, the Certified AML FinTech Compliance Associate (CAFCA) program is designed to expand the compliance toolkit of FinTech personnel working in financial crime prevention at the entry level, whether they are remotely onboarding clients or helping to scale their firm’s AML processes to match consumer demand.

Once enrolled, CAFCA applicants will undergo eight hours of digital training on governance and regulations, customer due diligence controls, transaction monitoring best practices, investigatory procedures, regulatory reporting and other topics at the core of AML compliance for the FinTech industry. The program is tailored to fit the needs of FinTechs operating as prepaid card issuers, Payment Service Providers, neo-banks, Insuretech companies, and crowdfunding and peer-to-peer organizations, among other businesses in the sector. The second part of the program entails a certification exam that tests the ability of individuals to apply the knowledge from the training to real-life, contextualized situations.