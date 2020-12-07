 

Magenta Therapeutics Announces Commencement of First Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MGTA-145 for Stem Cell Mobilization, Oral Presentation of MGTA-145 Phase 1 Results and Update on Targeted ADC Conditioning Program MGTA-117 at ASH Annual Meeting

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced final clinical results from its earlier completed Phase 1 clinical trial as well as development updates for its MGTA-145 stem cell mobilization therapy, including commencement of enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma, and its plans for a Phase 2 clinical trial in allogeneic stem cell transplant for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The company also previously announced a clinical collaboration with bluebird bio to evaluate MGTA-145 for mobilizing and collecting stem cells in adults and adolescents with sickle cell disease (SCD). Additional preclinical results were also presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually from December 5-8, 2020, on the Magenta conditioning platform, including MGTA-117 program, which is a targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) to prepare patients for stem cell transplant.

MGTA-145 Advancement to Phase 2 Development in Blood Cancers

The company announced that enrollment has started and is ongoing in a Phase 2 clinical trial of MGTA-145, used in combination with plerixafor, to mobilize and collect stem cells for autologous stem cell transplantation of multiple myeloma patients at Stanford University. Magenta expects that this trial will provide patient-level data on stem cell mobilization and collection, characteristics of the mobilized graft and engraftment in patients with multiple myeloma.

Additionally, through a collaboration with the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, a global leader in facilitating allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, Magenta plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in early 2021 using MGTA-145 to mobilize and collect stem cells from allogeneic donors for transplant in patients with AML, ALL and MDS. Allogeneic stem cell transplant provides a potentially curative therapeutic option for patients with these diseases. This clinical trial will evaluate stem cell mobilization, collection, cell quality, engraftment and the potential for reduced Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD), which is of particular importance in the allogeneic transplant setting.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Magenta Therapeutics and bluebird bio Announce a Phase 2 Clinical Trial Collaboration to Evaluate Magenta’s MGTA-145 for Mobilizing and Collecting Stem Cells in Adults and Adolescents with Sickle Cell Disease
09.11.20
Magenta Therapeutics Appoints Steve Mahoney as Chief Financial and Operating Officer

