IQVIA Supports Collaborative Forum of Top Pharma Leaders to Advance the Use and Acceptance of Real World Evidence

“As the world increasingly appreciates the importance of data from the real world setting to improve patient outcomes, it is critical to engender trust in how these data are used, protect patient privacy and ensure the highest scientific quality,” said Dan Simpson, vice president, Real World Solutions and member of the IQVIA team supporting the forum. “This group of industry leaders is at the forefront of guiding how industry players and the healthcare system are making the most of this opportunity to improve patients’ lives.”

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) said today that it is pleased to be a supporter of the Real World Evidence Leadership Forum, a group consisting of senior RWE executives from 18 major pharmaceutical companies. The forum acts as a non-competitive collaboration to understand, discuss and respond to internal and external RWE challenges and opportunities with a single expert voice and the aim of improving outcomes for patients globally.

One of the top priorities of the RWE Leadership Forum is to clarify the way pharma and healthcare can work together to establish trust-based relationships, which will unlock unique value for society, the medical community and patients.

Its first publication, Strengthening pharma’s contract with society: the value of trusted partnerships between pharma and healthcare facilitated by real-world data,1 describes how pharma can build trusted relationships around a common purpose and the role real-world data plays in establishing those collaborations.

Another paper, Bridging the Gap Between RCTs and RWE Through Endpoint Selection, which discusses the value in bridging the industry disconnect between randomized clinical trials (RCTs) and RWE with a view to promoting the use of RWE in the RCT environment, has recently been published in Therapeutic Innovation & Regulatory Science.2

Additional publications are in development with the goal of having them appear in peer-reviewed journals throughout the year.

The forum meets twice a year to discuss issues facing RWE in the industry, develop an aligned position on these issues and select priorities for its working groups to address.

“The benefit of the roundtable approach is that we can come together to tackle shared problems in the pre-competitive space, drawing on our collective experience to propose solutions that industry as a whole could adopt,” said Jonathan Plumb, VP, Global Head of Market Access & Strategic Pricing, RWE & HEOR at Ferring Pharmaceuticals and co-chair of the forum. “Broad company representation helps us amplify the message that industry is ready and willing to engage and be part of the solution.”

For more information on the RWE Leadership Forum, please visit this resource page (https://secure.constellation.iqvia.com/RWELeadershipForum).

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 68,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

1 https://www.futuremedicine.com/doi/full/10.2217/cer-2019-0183

2 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s43441-020-00193-5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005273/en/