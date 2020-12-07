Westwater Resources Provides Update on Pilot Plant Operations

The Westwater pilot plant operations are being conducted to inform and enhance design work for the full-scale production facility, and to produce products for testing by potential customers. On October 9, 2020, the Company announced it had taken delivery of 30 metric tonnes of natural flake graphite concentrate at Dorfner Anzaplan’s facility . The concentrate was purchased under the Company’s long-term graphite supply agreement.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) , an energy materials development company, today provided an update on progress at its pilot plant operations at Dorfner Anzaplan’s facilities near Amberg, Germany, as well as at facilities in Frankfort, Germany, Chicago, Illinois, and Buffalo, New York. This combined effort is expected to produce a total of more than 10 metric tonnes of three trademarked Westwater battery-grade graphite products: ULTRA-PMG, ULTRA-CSPG and ULTRA-DEXDG, which were previously produced at a bench scale.

“I am extremely pleased with our team’s performance in all aspects of our pilot plant operations,” said Chris Jones, CEO of Westwater Resources. “Our team has worked diligently to design the pilot plant that will leverage Westwater’s unique battery graphite process and deliver products suitable for customer testing. We expect that the delivery of product for customer testing and the design of a full production-scale facility will be opportunities for Westwater to build on its recent success and further enhance shareholder value.”

“Core to our pilot plant program is our measurement of all inputs, such as energy and reagents, as well as all outputs, to ensure these high-performance battery-grade graphite products are manufactured in a manner that does not cause harm to our employees, to our communities and to the environment,” Jones continued. “We will use these measurements in our Bankable Feasibility Study, which we expect to complete by mid-2021. The feasibility study will include plans for the final design of the commercial production facility and will be the basis for the construction of the facility from mid-2021 through 2022. We expect to commission the commercial plant in the fourth quarter of 2022.”