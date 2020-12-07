 

Sesen Bio Announces Commercial Manufacturing and Global Supply Partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that on Friday, December 4, 2020 the Company entered into a commercial manufacturing and supply framework agreement (the “CMO Agreement”) with the Company's partner in China, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Qilu”).

Under the CMO Agreement, Qilu will be part of the contract manufacturing network for global commercial supply of Vicineum. The Company’s lead program, Vicineum, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial in the United States (“US”) for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”). The Company is on track to complete the BLA for Vicineum and submit to the FDA later this month.

In July 2020, the Company and Qilu entered into an agreement which grants Qilu an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Vicineum in China.

“NMIBC is a disease area that has chronically suffered from manufacturing and CMC issues with significant impacts on patient care,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “Given this, we have taken a thoughtful approach to our supply chain and partnerships in order to meet the significant anticipated global demand for Vicineum. Qilu has a large and experienced manufacturing team and currently supplies products for commercial sale around the world. The CMO Agreement represents an exciting expansion of our strong partnership with Qilu and will help Sesen Bio to reliably meet the projected global demand, while also creating an opportunity to reduce the cost of goods.”

The Company believes that the technology transfer to Qilu for manufacturing of Vicineum is on track to be completed in mid-2021. Upon completion of the technology transfer, Sesen Bio is entitled to receive a $2M milestone payment.

In addition to Fujifilm and Baxter, the CMO partnership with Qilu expands the Company’s network of world-class partners committed to providing reliable supply of Vicineum around the world.

About Vicineum

Vicineum, a locally administered fusion protein, is Sesen Bio’s lead product candidate being developed for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vicineum is comprised of a recombinant fusion protein that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) antigens on the surface of tumor cells to deliver a potent protein payload, Pseudomonas Exotoxin A. Vicineum is constructed with a stable, genetically engineered peptide tether to ensure the payload remains attached until it is internalized by the cancer cell, which is believed to decrease the risk of toxicity to healthy tissues, thereby improving its safety. In prior clinical trials conducted by Sesen Bio, EpCAM has been shown to be overexpressed in NMIBC cells with minimal to no EpCAM expression observed on normal bladder cells. Sesen Bio is currently conducting the Phase 3 VISTA trial, designed to support the registration of Vicineum for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC in patients who have previously received a minimum of two courses of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and whose disease is now BCG-unresponsive. Additionally, Sesen Bio believes that cancer cell-killing properties of Vicineum promote an anti-tumor immune response that may potentially combine well with immuno-oncology drugs, such as checkpoint inhibitors. The activity of Vicineum in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is also being explored at the US National Cancer Institute in combination with AstraZeneca’s immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab.

Seite 1 von 3
Sesen Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sesen Bio Announces Commercial Manufacturing and Global Supply Partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that on Friday, December 4, 2020 the Company entered into a commercial manufacturing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Hikma Pharmaceuticals for the Commercialization of Vicineum in the Middle East and North Africa
09.11.20
Sesen Bio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Positive Progress Towards Completing the BLA Submission for VicineumTM in December 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
144
Diskussion zu Eleven Biotherapeutics