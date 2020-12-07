 

Terminix Announces CFO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest management services, today announced that Anthony (Tony) DiLucente, its senior vice president and chief financial officer, will retire from the Company in early 2021. He will be succeeded by Robert (Bob) Riesbeck, an operations focused senior executive with 25 years of experience leading transformational change in both public and private companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005292/en/

Bob Riesbeck will succeed Tony DiLucente as CFO of Terminix Global Holdings in March 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bob Riesbeck will succeed Tony DiLucente as CFO of Terminix Global Holdings in March 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Riesbeck will begin immediately as executive vice president, while Mr. DiLucente will remain in his current role with Terminix during the transition and through the filing of its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expected in late February 2021. After the filing of the annual report, Mr. Riesbeck will assume the additional role of chief financial officer, while Mr. DiLucente will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity until March 31, 2021.

Mr. DiLucente joined the Company in January 2017. He was instrumental in many aspects of the Company’s strategy over his four-year tenure, including the spin-off of American Home Shield into the publicly traded company frontdoor, inc., the international expansion of Terminix, the sale of the ServiceMaster Brands franchise segment, and the ultimate transition of Terminix into a pure-play pest control company. Under DiLucente’s leadership the Company returned value to shareholders through operational improvements driving organic growth, accretive M&A, significant debt reduction, and the successful execution of the first share repurchase plan since its IPO in 2014.

“I want to thank Tony for his contributions to Terminix and I wish him well in his well-earned retirement,” said CEO Brett Ponton. “He has been vital in my onboarding to Terminix over the last few months. His leadership and stability during the pandemic and recent leadership and organizational transition was instrumental in creating positive momentum in the business and driving shareholder value.”

Riesbeck joins the Company after most recently leading Pier 1 Imports, where he served as chief executive officer and board member, after being promoted from the CFO role. Riesbeck has a track record of operational improvement, financial discipline and acquisition integration excellence at large multi-unit distributed service organizations. He is widely recognized as an inclusive, measured and opportunistic business strategist, who partners with operational and support functions to develop impactful financial models and discipline that prevent margin erosion and drive immediate performance improvement.

“I am excited to welcome an experienced business partner who will continue the progress already underway at Terminix,” continued Ponton. “Bob’s history of supporting transformational change and growth through financial discipline and data-driven decision making in operations and finance roles will be vital as we work to accelerate organic growth and drive margin expansion.”

“I am eager to partner with the senior leadership team and support our 10,000 front-line teammates at Terminix,” said Riesbeck. “The strong Terminix brand, impeccable balance sheet, and considerable growth outlook for the pest management industry position Terminix for an exciting future; and I look forward to applying my operational experience with distributed workforces to continue improving the teammate and customer experience that will drive shareholder value for years to come.”

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The Company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 10,500 teammates and 2.8 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the Company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com, or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

Terminix Global Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terminix Announces CFO Transition Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest management services, today announced that Anthony (Tony) DiLucente, its senior vice president and chief financial officer, will retire from the Company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity