SRAX to Host Shaquille O’Neal and Brock Pierce as Keynote Speakers at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced today that Shaquille O’Neal and Brock Pierce will be the keynote speakers at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event, a prominent 2-day virtual investor conference, that will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform on December 14 - December 15, 2020.

Register Here: https://ve.mysequire.com/

Nearly two million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature close to 250 companies presenting in a brand new format, along with interesting celebrity keynotes.

Shaquille O’Neal Interview with Charissa Thompson

Monday, December 14th at 6pm EST

Genius Brands (NASDAQ: GNUS), the producers of the upcoming animated series SHAQ’S GARAGE, will present a rare and intimate interview with NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal, during which he will talk about his career as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and his philosophy for success in life. Shaq will be interviewed by Charissa Thompson, well-known Fox Sports broadcaster.

Brock Pierce Interview with Chris Lahiji

Tuesday, December 15th at 6pm EST

Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) will present an enlightening interview with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and 2020 presidential candidate, Brock Pierce, where he will discuss his introduction to bitcoin, success in business, and his journey in the race for president of the United States. Brock will be interviewed by Chris Lahiji, President and Founder of LD Micro.

Event: The LD Micro Main Event

Date: Monday, December 14th & Tuesday, December 15th

Time: 6:00am PST - 3:00pm PST both days

Register Here: https://ve.mysequire.com/

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.