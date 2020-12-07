Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results for LANTERN Phase 2 Randomized Controlled Study of LYR-210 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyps

The LANTERN study was a randomized, patient blinded, controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LYR-210 in adult patients with CRS, including patients with and without nasal polyps, who had not previously undergone sinus surgery. CRS is diagnosed when 2 or more of the 4 cardinal symptoms (4CS) of CRS (nasal obstruction, nasal discharge, facial pain/pressure, and reduction or loss of sense of smell) persist for 12 weeks or longer and when inflammation is confirmed via endoscopy or a CT scan.

Lyra Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases, today announced positive topline results from the LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).

The multi-center study enrolled 67 patients at sites in Europe, New Zealand and Australia. Patients in the study were randomized 1:1:1 into three groups: 7500 mcg (21 patients) or 2500 mcg (23 patients) of continuous mometasone furoate therapy, or control (23 patients).

LYR-210 is an investigational product candidate designed to be administered in-office, into the sinonasal passages, and to deliver a sustained release therapeutic up to six months at difficult-to-access nasal inflammation sites without the need for patient compliance, as a non-invasive alternative to surgery for patients who have failed medical management.

Topline Results

Although not statistically significant at week 4, at the 7500 mcg dose, LYR-210 achieved statistically significant improvement in a composite score of the 4CS of CRS in favor of the treatment arm at weeks 16 (-1.47) (p=0.021), 20 (-1.61) (p=0.012) and 24 (-1.64) (p=0.016).



Furthermore, the 7500 mcg dose of LYR-210 achieved statistically significant improvement in SNOT-22 score in favor of the treatment arm at weeks 8 (-12.2) (p=0.039), 16 (-15.0) (p=0.008), 20 (-18.4) (p=0.001), and 24 (-19.0) (p=0.001).



LYR-210 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated at all doses in the study, and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. Adverse events were generally mild to moderate in nature and in line with the known safety profile of mometasone furoate.

“We are delighted to share this positive data from our LANTERN trial, which represents a major milestone for Lyra, and which shows the potential for LYR-210 to improve a composite of cardinal symptoms of CRS for up to 24 weeks. We believe this trial represents the first time a nasal implant has achieved six months of benefit for CRS patients via a single administration in clinical testing. These data are yet more remarkable given it was achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused us to curtail enrollment sooner than originally planned,” said Maria Palasis, PhD, CEO of Lyra Therapeutics. “Furthermore, the 4CS efficacy data is backed up by impressive SNOT-22 scores, supporting the potential pronounced treatment effect of LYR-210.”