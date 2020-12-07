 

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of November 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of November 30, 2020.

As of November 30, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $237.8 million, and its net asset value per share was $17.13. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 610% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 342%.

 
As of November 30, 2020
 
Amount (millions) Per Share
 
Investments

$

316.7

$

22.82

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

14.3

 

1.03

 

Other Assets

 

6.2

 

0.45

 

Total Assets

$

337.2

$

24.30

 

 
Senior Notes*

$

45.1

$

3.25

 

Loans Outstanding*

 

10.0

 

0.72

 

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

43.1

 

3.11

 

Total Leverage

$

98.2

$

7.08

 

 
Income Tax Payable

$

-

$

-

 

Deferred Tax Liability

 

-

 

-

 

Other Liabilities

 

1.2

 

0.09

 

Total Liabilities

$

1.2

$

0.09

 

 
Net Assets

$

237.8

$

17.13

 

 
Outstanding Shares

 

13,879,684

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 610%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 342%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of November 30, 2020)**
 
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
MPLX LP

$

28.9

 

9.1

%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

24.3

 

7.7

%

Targa Resources Corp.

$

20.1

 

6.4

%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

19.3

 

6.1

%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$

18.6

 

5.9

%

Energy Transfer LP

$

15.1

 

4.8

%

DCP Midstream LP

$

14.6

 

4.6

%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

14.1

 

4.5

%

Cheniere Energy Partners LP

$

13.6

 

4.3

%

BP Midstream Partners LP

$

12.1

 

3.8

%

$

180.7

 

57.2

%

 
** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

During the month ended November 30, 2020, the Fund repurchased in the open market and retired 155,790 of its common shares under the stock repurchase plan for a total amount of $1,980,774.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, LMPFA and ClearBridge, previously wholly-owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, became wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Templeton

CLEARBRIDGE ENE/COM NEW jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of November 30, 2020 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of November 30, 2020. As of November 30, 2020, the Fund’s …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of November 2020