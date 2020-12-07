LivaNova Announces Board Appointment and Board Leadership Changes

Todd Schermerhorn has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective December 3. Schermerhorn has 35 years of experience in global healthcare, including 27 years at C.R. Bard Inc. where he held various positions of increasing responsibility on the finance team, which culminated with his nine-year tenure as Chief Financial Officer. He was a Director of Thoratec Corporation and The Spectranetics Corporation, and currently serves on the Boards of Metabolon Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc., where he is the Independent Lead Director and chairs its Risk Committee.

In addition, Hugh Morrison has decided not to stand for re-election at the LivaNova 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and will retire after five years of service on the Board, and nine years of service on the Board of Cyberonics Inc. prior to the merger with Sorin S.p.A. to form LivaNova. Upon Morrison’s retirement, Schermerhorn will become Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

“Todd is a highly respected leader within the medical technology and healthcare fields. His deep financial knowledge specific to medical devices will enable him to be an immediate contributor and will enrich our Board,” said Dr. Sharon O’Kane, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chair. “On behalf of the Board, I welcome Todd and look forward to him sharing his insight, expertise and financial acumen in his capacity as Audit and Compliance Committee Chair.”

Daniel J. Moore, LivaNova Chair of the Board said, “I feel very honored to have worked so closely with Hugh for the last five years as we have seen LivaNova grow into the medical device leader that it is today. The guidance, counsel and dedication that Hugh brought to the Board and our team at LivaNova was unparalleled. We all wish Hugh the best as he moves on to his next endeavor.”

The Company also announced that Moore will rotate from the role of Board Chair, effective as of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021 (2021 AGM). Moore will remain a Director. William Kozy, who currently serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, will succeed Moore as Chair at that time. Kozy joined the LivaNova Board in 2018 and also serves on the Board of Cooper Companies, Inc. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a global medical technology company, until his retirement in 2016.