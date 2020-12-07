 

Horizon Telecom Partners with RingCentral to Bring Cloud-Based Business Communications to Global Enterprises

07.12.2020   

Horizon Telecom, a leading carrier-neutral provider of communication and connectivity for global enterprises and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Horizon Telecom will offer RingCentral Office, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that includes team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system to large-scale multinational enterprises around the world.

“We work with many of the world’s largest global organizations to deliver powerful and reliable communications capabilities,” said Melvin Jellesma, Managing Director, at Horizon Telecom. “Companies are looking to cloud-based business communications to help their people communicate and collaborate in various parts of the world. Partnering with RingCentral brings the world’s very best UCaaS global, open, mobile-first platform to our customers. With RingCentral Office Message-Video-Phone (MVP) solution, our customers can spend less time worrying about their communications system and more time concentrating on growing their business.”

With RingCentral Office MVP, customers can enjoy enterprise-grade functionality that is flexible and easy to deploy. Importantly, customers can benefit from using integrated team messaging, video conferencing, and an enterprise-grade cloud phone system from anywhere, in any mode, and on any device from various countries.

“RingCentral was founded to reimagine business communications with the cloud and other modern technologies, mobile-first,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. “The world is evolving and people will increasingly work from anywhere. We believe it’s critical that we find and work with the very best partners to bring the benefits of RingCentral Office to customers everywhere in the world. Horizon Telecom further extends our ability to work with large customers around the world as they help their people work from anywhere.”

About Horizon Telecom

Horizon delivers communications, infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide with 24×7 proactive support and local management. With our independent experts, we work with the world’s best technology partners to connect the needs and aspirations of our customers with flexible and reliable solutions that leverage proven innovations accredited by Gartner.

We provide the design and creation of our solutions through our Professional Services. Our own Global Mission Control Center (NOC), which is NENISO / IEC 27001: 2013 certified, provides 24×7 proactive management and on-site engineering resulting in the best service and support. As a customer you have full insight into all services and management via the Customer Mission Control Portal and benefit from 1 tailored invoice, 1 contract, 1 SLA and 1 dedicated account team.

https://www.horizontelecom.nl/en

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement, and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, and the RingCentral logo are all trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

