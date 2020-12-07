Saba Capital Reaches Agreement with Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. to Tender 50% of its Shares

Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba”) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RGT) (the “Fund”).

Under the terms of the agreement, the Fund shall amend the terms of its Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed on October 28, 2020 to reflect a revised tender offer to purchase for cash up to 50% of its outstanding common shares at a price per Share equal to 100% of the Fund’s net asset value per Share with an expiration date of 11:59 p.m., New York City time on December 21, 2020 (the “Revised Tender Offer”). The Fund will repurchase shares tendered and accepted in the Revised Tender Offer in exchange for cash.