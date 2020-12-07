 

ORYZON Presents New Robust Phase II Iadademstat Efficacy Data in AML at ASH-2020

  • Robust signals of clinical efficacy, with ORR of 85%, of which 64% are CR/CRi
  • Longest remission to date 690 days, still ongoing
  • 86% of CR/CRi show a duration of response of more than 6 months
  • Iadademstat and azacitidine combination shows a good safety profile

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, presents new positive efficacy data from its ongoing Phase II ALICE trial, which is investigating iadademstat in combination with azacitidine in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data were presented at the virtual 62nd Congress of the American Society of Hematology, ASH-2020, in an e-poster entitled, “Robust Efficacy Signals in elderly AML Patients treated with Iadademstat in Combination with Azacitidine (ALICE Phase IIa Trial).”

The evidence of clinical efficacy continues to be robust and consistent with previously reported data, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 85% (11 out of 13 evaluable patients); of these, 64% were complete remissions (7 CR/CRi), and 36% partial remissions (4 PR). Mean Time to Response (TTR) was only 34 days. With historical response rates of 27% in this population when treated with azacitidine alone, these results support strong synergies between iadademstat and azacitidine when used in combination.

The duration of the observed responses is encouraging, with 86% of the CR/CRi lasting more than 6 months, with a current median duration of 308 days. The current longest remission is 690 days and still continuing. Another patient who was treated for only 20 weeks achieved CR and was transfusion independent for a total of 77 weeks. A third patient, who had achieved CR and was also transfusion independent, died due to Covid-19 infection at week 48. Those patients with longer treatment periods have also improved or overcome their dependency on blood transfusions. The results obtained so far suggest that the therapeutic efficacy between the two iadademstat doses used in the study is equivalent, with current ORRs of 85% at 90 ug/sqm/d and 83% at 60 ug/sqm/d.

