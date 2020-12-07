Keros Therapeutics Presents Clinical Trial and Preclinical Study Results from its ALK2 Inhibitor Program, Including KER-047 Phase 1 Data, and KER-050 Preclinical Data, at the Virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

Presentation highlights data from Keros’ Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-047, which demonstrated robust and sustained dose-related increases in serum iron and transferrin saturation that were associated with decreases in ferritin and hepcidin.

Preclinical presentation demonstrates that inhibition of activin receptor-like kinase-2 (“ALK2”) signaling through both small molecule and biologic approaches has potentially positive effects on hepcidin-mediated iron deficiency.

Additional preclinical presentations demonstrate that KER-050 potentially works at multiple stages of erythroid differentiation and resolved anemia in multiple preclinical models.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it presented data from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic effects of ascending dose levels of KER-047 in healthy volunteers and preclinical data evaluating the role of ALK2 inhibition in regulating hepcidin and serum iron at the virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (“ASH”) held December 5 through 8, 2020. In addition, Keros announced preclinical data on the differentiated mechanism of action of KER-050 and its activity in multiple anemia models.



“We were pleased to present complete data from all cohorts of our Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial of KER-047, following our initial data announcement on August 4, 2020. In addition to characterizing the tolerability profile of KER-047 in healthy volunteers across increasing doses and after multiple administrations, we observed rapid, robust and sustained dose-related increases in serum iron and transferrin saturation that were associated with decreases in ferritin and hepcidin. Reticulocyte hemoglobin was also observed to increase, which we believe suggests that the iron mobilized with treatment was incorporated into hemoglobin. Based on these findings, we believe that the differentiated pharmacologic effect of KER-047 on hepcidin and iron mobilization has the potential to treat diseases arising from iron imbalance,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “In addition, the data from our preclinical studies of KER-050 further elucidate its differentiated mechanism of action and ability to potentially target multiple stages along the spectrum of erythropoiesis and resolve anemia due to multiple causes. These data further support our belief that KER-050 can potentially treat diseases that cause cytopenias due to ineffective hematopoiesis, including myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”) and myelofibrosis.”