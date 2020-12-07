Delisting of Certificates
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.12.2020, 14:04 | 29 | 0 |
Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2020-12-14.
|ISIN
|SE0004446474
|SE0004446946
|SE0004580215
|SE0004582203
|SE0004582229
|SE0005039492
|SE0008009443
|SE0008403570
|SE0008403612
|SE0008403646
|SE0008403653
|SE0009442577
|SE0009860901
|SE0009860984
|SE0009861255
|SE0009861263
|SE0009861313
|SE0009861321
|SE0009861727
|SE0009861735
|SE0009979321
|SE0009979479
|SE0010128363
|SE0010128595
|SE0010358911
|SE0010628032
|SE0011171594
|SE0011171602
|SE0011171875
|SE0012315489
|SE0013250784
|SE0013916319
|SE0013916327
|SE0013919073
|SE0013919115
|SE0013929437
|SE0013929445
|SE0013929734
|SE0013929874
|SE0013929924
|SE0013929981
|SE0013930104
|SE0013931540
|SE0013931581
|SE0013931599
|SE0013931631
|SE0013931656
|SE0013934312
|SE0013934320
|SE0013934429
|SE0013934486
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0