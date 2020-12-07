Delisting of Certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 07.12.2020, 14:04 | 29 | 0 | 0 07.12.2020, 14:04 | Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2020-12-14. ISIN SE0004446474 SE0004446946 SE0004580215 SE0004582203 SE0004582229 SE0005039492 SE0008009443 SE0008403570 SE0008403612 SE0008403646 SE0008403653 SE0009442577 SE0009860901 SE0009860984 SE0009861255 SE0009861263 SE0009861313 SE0009861321 SE0009861727 SE0009861735 SE0009979321 SE0009979479 SE0010128363 SE0010128595 SE0010358911 SE0010628032 SE0011171594 SE0011171602 SE0011171875 SE0012315489 SE0013250784 SE0013916319 SE0013916327 SE0013919073 SE0013919115 SE0013929437 SE0013929445 SE0013929734 SE0013929874 SE0013929924 SE0013929981 SE0013930104 SE0013931540 SE0013931581 SE0013931599 SE0013931631 SE0013931656 SE0013934312 SE0013934320 SE0013934429 SE0013934486 Attachment Delisting low NAV SE





