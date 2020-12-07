 

Delisting of Certificates

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2020-12-14.

ISIN
SE0004446474
SE0004446946
SE0004580215
SE0004582203
SE0004582229
SE0005039492
SE0008009443
SE0008403570
SE0008403612
SE0008403646
SE0008403653
SE0009442577
SE0009860901
SE0009860984
SE0009861255
SE0009861263
SE0009861313
SE0009861321
SE0009861727
SE0009861735
SE0009979321
SE0009979479
SE0010128363
SE0010128595
SE0010358911
SE0010628032
SE0011171594
SE0011171602
SE0011171875
SE0012315489
SE0013250784
SE0013916319
SE0013916327
SE0013919073
SE0013919115
SE0013929437
SE0013929445
SE0013929734
SE0013929874
SE0013929924
SE0013929981
SE0013930104
SE0013931540
SE0013931581
SE0013931599
SE0013931631
SE0013931656
SE0013934312
SE0013934320
SE0013934429
SE0013934486

Attachment




Disclaimer

