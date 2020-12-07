 

Beyond Air Initiates Patient Screening for LungFit GO Pilot Study for At-Home, Self-Administration of Inhaled Nitric Oxide in Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Lung Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Expect to dose first patient in January 2021 and report interim data mid-2021

Success in nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) at-home study paves the way to enter the much broader market treating severe lung infections in the home

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO for the treatment of solid tumors and tumor metastases, today announced that it initiated screening patients for its at-home pilot trial with LungFit GO for the treatment of NTM lung disease.

The 12-week, multi-center, open-label clinical trial is taking place in Australia and will enroll approximately 20 adult patients with chronic refractory NTM lung disease. The trial will enroll both cystic fibrosis (CF) and non-CF patients infected with Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) or Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABSC). The Company expects to dose the first patient in January 2021, report interim data mid-2021, and release the full data set approximately six months later.

The trial consists of a run-in period followed by two treatment phases. The run-in period will provide a baseline for the efficacy endpoints, such as patient physical function and bacterial load. The first treatment phase will take place over a two week period and begin in the hospital setting where patients will be titrated from 150 parts per million (ppm) NO up to 250 ppm NO over several days. During this phase patients will receive NO for 40 minutes, four times per day while methemoglobin and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are monitored. Patients will be trained to use LungFit GO then subsequently discharged to complete the remaining portion of the two week treatment period at their home at the highest tolerated NO concentration. For the second treatment phase, a 10-week maintenance phase, the administrations will be twice daily. The study will evaluate safety, quality of life, physical function, and bacterial load among other parameters, as compared to baseline measurements.

Seite 1 von 5
Beyond Air Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beyond Air Initiates Patient Screening for LungFit GO Pilot Study for At-Home, Self-Administration of Inhaled Nitric Oxide in Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Lung Disease Expect to dose first patient in January 2021 and report interim data mid-2021 Success in nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) at-home study paves the way to enter the much broader market treating severe lung infections in the home GARDEN CITY, N.Y., …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Beyond Air to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference from December 1-3, 2020
11.11.20
Beyond Air Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Provides Business Update
11.11.20
Beyond Air Submits Premarket Approval Application to FDA for LungFit PH to Treat Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
14
Beyond Air biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen im Bereich Lungeninfektionen und Atemwegserkrankungen