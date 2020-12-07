Loop Insights Announces Intention To Begin Process Of Uplisting To Major North American Stock Exchanges, Commencing With Application To Uplist On TSX, Followed By Application To Dual-List On NASDAQ

The Uplist Plan outlines Loop’s proposed plan to apply to have its common shares uplisted to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), as a technology company, from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Completion of the Uplist Plan is subject to meeting certain conditions, as well as the approval of the TSX. There is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that Loop will complete the Uplist Plan as proposed.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the approval by the Board of Directors of the Company’s intended plan (“Uplist Plan”) to begin the process of uplisting to major North American Stock Exchanges.

Secondly, if the Company is successful in uplisting to the TSX, Loop intends to, as soon as practical, begin the process of filing a Form F-1 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (the “SEC”), which will enable Loop to apply to be listed on the NASDAQ. In the opinion of the Board, legal counsel, and financial advisors, a NASDAQ listing application would be better served coming from a TSX listed company, as opposed to a direct application from the TSXV. Any such listing application is subject to meeting the stringent conditions of the SEC, as well as, the approval of the NASDAQ. There is no assurance that either the SEC or NASDAQ will approve the Company’s respective applications or that Loop will complete the listing to the NASDAQ as proposed. Loop may elect to not complete the uplist to the TSX or the NASDAQ for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, unfavourable market conditions, the additional regulatory and financial burden of being listed on the TSX or the NASDAQ, or other conditions affecting the business or operations of Loop.

UPLIST PLAN ENACTED IN ANTICIPATION OF COMPANY GROWTH IN 2021

2020 has seen extraordinary growth for the Company in terms of its technology stack, customer acquisitions, Tier-1 partnerships, technology deployments, and most importantly, the growth of the Company’s sales pipeline. Though Loop cannot provide any assurances as to the success stemming from its current and growing sales pipeline, we are of the strong opinion that we will continue to see increased demand in the marketplace for our AI data applications and product services. The digital transformation driven by COVID-19 has accelerated Loop’s products across all industries and channels. As a result, Loop is well-positioned to be a big winner in the global digital transformation opportunity, as we seek to develop the connective tissue that bridges all data worlds together in real-time.