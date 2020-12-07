 

Loop Insights Announces Intention To Begin Process Of Uplisting To Major North American Stock Exchanges, Commencing With Application To Uplist On TSX, Followed By Application To Dual-List On NASDAQ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:07  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the approval by the Board of Directors of the Company’s intended plan (“Uplist Plan”) to begin the process of uplisting to major North American Stock Exchanges.

The Uplist Plan outlines Loop’s proposed plan to apply to have its common shares uplisted to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), as a technology company, from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Completion of the Uplist Plan is subject to meeting certain conditions, as well as the approval of the TSX. There is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that Loop will complete the Uplist Plan as proposed.

Secondly, if the Company is successful in uplisting to the TSX, Loop intends to, as soon as practical, begin the process of filing a Form F-1 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (the “SEC”), which will enable Loop to apply to be listed on the NASDAQ. In the opinion of the Board, legal counsel, and financial advisors, a NASDAQ listing application would be better served coming from a TSX listed company, as opposed to a direct application from the TSXV. Any such listing application is subject to meeting the stringent conditions of the SEC, as well as, the approval of the NASDAQ. There is no assurance that either the SEC or NASDAQ will approve the Company’s respective applications or that Loop will complete the listing to the NASDAQ as proposed. Loop may elect to not complete the uplist to the TSX or the NASDAQ for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, unfavourable market conditions, the additional regulatory and financial burden of being listed on the TSX or the NASDAQ, or other conditions affecting the business or operations of Loop.

UPLIST PLAN ENACTED IN ANTICIPATION OF COMPANY GROWTH IN 2021

2020 has seen extraordinary growth for the Company in terms of its technology stack, customer acquisitions, Tier-1 partnerships, technology deployments, and most importantly, the growth of the Company’s sales pipeline. Though Loop cannot provide any assurances as to the success stemming from its current and growing sales pipeline, we are of the strong opinion that we will continue to see increased demand in the marketplace for our AI data applications and product services. The digital transformation driven by COVID-19 has accelerated Loop’s products across all industries and channels. As a result, Loop is well-positioned to be a big winner in the global digital transformation opportunity, as we seek to develop the connective tissue that bridges all data worlds together in real-time.

Seite 1 von 4
Loop Insights Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Insights Announces Intention To Begin Process Of Uplisting To Major North American Stock Exchanges, Commencing With Application To Uplist On TSX, Followed By Application To Dual-List On NASDAQ VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Loop Insights Launches Second Product Into TELUS IoT Marketplace For National Sales and Marketing To TELUS Business Customers
01.12.20
Loop Insights Achieves 100% Success in Delivering First Ever Fully Integrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments. Live Demonstrations Lead to Significant Discussions About Largest North American Sporting Events in 2
23.11.20
Loop Insights Partners With VenueNext to Deliver Seamless, Integrated Mobile Commerce Solutions for Professional and College Sports Venues Throughout North America
19.11.20
Loop Insights Partners With iSTOC, Europe's Leading Covid-19 Mobile Testing Applications Company, to Create Global FDA and HIPPAA Compliant Covid Tracing and Testing Solution
18.11.20
Loop Insights Selected to Join Impact Radius Marketplace to Connect Leading Global Brands With Insights Customers and Build Additional Revenue Streams
12.11.20
Loop Insights to Launch UKLIPZ, First Ever Artificial Intelligence Verified Mobile Video Review Platform for Consumers and Brands
09.11.20
Loop Insights to Implement First Ever Fully Integrated "Venue Bubble" ( End-To-End Testing, Contact Tracing, and Alert Notifications) at NCAA College Basketball Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
41
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence