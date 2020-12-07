 

Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Topline Results From DARE-BVFREE, a Phase 3 Trial of DARE-BV1 in Patients Diagnosed with Bacterial Vaginosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

DARE-BV1 met the primary endpoint of the study and all pre-specified secondary efficacy endpoints; demonstrated significantly greater clinical cure rates compared to placebo

DARE-BV1 has Fast Track and QIDP designations from FDA

New drug application (NDA) submission planned 1H of 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced positive topline results from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating DARE-BV1 in 307 women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis, a serious condition estimated to affect approximately 21 million women in the United States. DARE-BV1 is an investigational thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing clindamycin phosphate 2% designed as a convenient, one-time vaginally-administered treatment for bacterial vaginosis. The trial met its primary endpoint demonstrating that a single administration of DARE-BV1 was superior to placebo as a primary therapeutic intervention for women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis.

“Based on these topline results, DARE-BV1 delivered clinical cure rate values greater than those of currently marketed FDA-approved products for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis. This successful Phase 3 clinical trial marks another important achievement for Daré. We began 2020 with the announcement of a commercial partnership for Ovaprene with Bayer, marketer of one of the most successful contraceptive products in women’s health, and we’re concluding the year with another exciting milestone, the successful completion of our Phase 3 clinical trial of DARE-BV1 to support an NDA for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “We believe there is a large unmet need for a more efficacious and convenient, single-dose vaginally-administered product to treat bacterial vaginosis, and we believe DARE-BV1 could become a new front-line treatment option. DARE-BV1 received Fast Track designation from the FDA earlier this year and, based on the topline results of this trial, we plan to file our NDA in the first half of 2021.”

Seite 1 von 6
Dare Bioscience Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Topline Results From DARE-BVFREE, a Phase 3 Trial of DARE-BV1 in Patients Diagnosed with Bacterial Vaginosis DARE-BV1 met the primary endpoint of the study and all pre-specified secondary efficacy endpoints; demonstrated significantly greater clinical cure rates compared to placebo DARE-BV1 has Fast Track and QIDP designations from FDA New drug …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Daré Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
52
Eine super Chance zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt, ein klarer Kauf!