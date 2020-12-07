 

Equillium Presents Translational Data Demonstrating Impact of Itolizumab on Effector T Cell Function at the 2020 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

globenewswire
07.12.2020   

Studies further support itolizumab’s potential as treatment for aGVHD patients

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, presented data over the weekend demonstrating the impact of itolizumab on effector T cell function in graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). The data was presented virtually at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 5-8, 2020.

GVHD is a severe multisystem complication that frequently occurs after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation when there is an upregulation of activated proinflammatory effector T cells resulting in the transplanted immune system attacking and damaging host tissues. There are currently no approved therapies to treat acute GVHD (aGVHD) in the first-line setting. The CD6-ALCAM pathway promotes effector T cell activation, proliferation and trafficking, playing a central role in the autoimmune and inflammatory process. Itolizumab is an anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody that has been shown to potentially modulate T cell activity in GVHD.

The study described in the oral presentation titled, “Early Reconstitution of CD6+ T Cells after Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Identifies a Suitable Target for Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Using Anti-CD6 Monoclonal Antibody Itolizumab”, characterized CD6 expression levels and demonstrated the suppressive effect of itolizumab on the activity of CD4 and CD8 T cells from transplant patients with acute GVHD. Additional data presented in a poster reveals itolizumab’s direct impact on activated Th1 and Th17 effector T cells shown through decreases of activation markers, cytokine release and CD6 surface expression.

“CD6 is a T cell costimulatory receptor that plays a key role in multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including aGVHD,” said Jerome Ritz, M.D., executive director of the Connell and O’Reilly Families Cell Manipulation Core Facility at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “Expanding upon previous work, these findings underscore the important role of the CD6-ALCAM pathway in modulating effector T cell function and provide further validation for the use of itolizumab and the targeting of CD6 in aGVHD.”

