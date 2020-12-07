scPharmaceuticals Inc. Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for FUROSCIX

In the CRL, the FDA cited their need to conduct pre-approval inspections at two of the company’s third-party manufacturing facilities that could not be conducted due to travel restrictions. In addition, the FDA raised questions related to testing, labeling, and features of the combination product unrelated to the drug constituent. In addition, the FDA indicated that there were deficiencies at the third-party facility where the Company’s off-the-shelf alcohol swabs are manufactured. scPharmaceuticals will request a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the issues described in the CRL and steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for FUROSCIX.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced it received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on December 3, 2020 regarding the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for FUROSCIX.

scPharmaceuticals ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments of $114.5 million, which the Company estimates is sufficient to fund operations into 2023 at the projected burn rate.

John Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of scPharmaceuticals, stated: “While we are disappointed that these on-site inspections, and other issues raised in the CRL, will not be resolved by our previously granted December 30, 2020 PDUFA date, we are committed to working with our manufacturing partners and responding to the agency’s concerns as expeditiously as possible. We continue to believe that FUROSCIX can play a significant role in preventing heart failure hospital admissions and readmissions due to fluid overload by intervening with this novel therapy at home.”

About FUROSCIX (furosemide injection) for subcutaneous injection

FUROSCIX is a proprietary furosemide solution formulated to a neutral pH to allow for subcutaneous infusion via a wearable, pre-programmed on-body drug delivery system, for outpatient self-administration. FUROSCIX is currently under development for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with worsening New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II and Class III heart failure who display reduced responsiveness to oral diuretics and who do not require hospitalization. FUROSCIX has the potential to provide an outpatient alternative for the treatment of worsening heart failure due to congestion.