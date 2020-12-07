 

scPharmaceuticals Inc. Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for FUROSCIX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

CRL did not identify clinical deficiencies

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced it received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on December 3, 2020 regarding the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for FUROSCIX.

In the CRL, the FDA cited their need to conduct pre-approval inspections at two of the company’s third-party manufacturing facilities that could not be conducted due to travel restrictions. In addition, the FDA raised questions related to testing, labeling, and features of the combination product unrelated to the drug constituent. In addition, the FDA indicated that there were deficiencies at the third-party facility where the Company’s off-the-shelf alcohol swabs are manufactured. scPharmaceuticals will request a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the issues described in the CRL and steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for FUROSCIX.

scPharmaceuticals ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments of $114.5 million, which the Company estimates is sufficient to fund operations into 2023 at the projected burn rate.

John Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of scPharmaceuticals, stated: “While we are disappointed that these on-site inspections, and other issues raised in the CRL, will not be resolved by our previously granted December 30, 2020 PDUFA date, we are committed to working with our manufacturing partners and responding to the agency’s concerns as expeditiously as possible. We continue to believe that FUROSCIX can play a significant role in preventing heart failure hospital admissions and readmissions due to fluid overload by intervening with this novel therapy at home.”

About FUROSCIX (furosemide injection) for subcutaneous injection
FUROSCIX is a proprietary furosemide solution formulated to a neutral pH to allow for subcutaneous infusion via a wearable, pre-programmed on-body drug delivery system, for outpatient self-administration. FUROSCIX is currently under development for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with worsening New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II and Class III heart failure who display reduced responsiveness to oral diuretics and who do not require hospitalization. FUROSCIX has the potential to provide an outpatient alternative for the treatment of worsening heart failure due to congestion.

Seite 1 von 3
scPharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

scPharmaceuticals Inc. Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for FUROSCIX CRL did not identify clinical deficienciesBURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
scPharmaceuticals to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference
16.11.20
scPharmaceuticals Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
11.11.20
scPharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference