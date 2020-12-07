 

Verisk Honored with Fifth Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced that for the fifth time in as many years it is once again Great Place to Work-Certified. The certification honors Verisk for its outstanding workplace culture, which is guided by three core values: serve, add value, and innovate.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors that boost innovation and deliver market-leading revenue. Using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, the certification confirms that nearly 9 out of 10 employees surveyed have a consistently positive experience at Verisk.

“We congratulate Verisk on its certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including India, Spain and the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a center for Excellence in Wellbeing, supporting the company’s commitment to employees in creating the best environment possible.

“Our customers rely on us, so it’s crucial to foster a high-trust, values-driven and collaborative culture at Verisk,” said Scott Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO of Verisk. “This recognition signals that we continue to be on the right path in supporting our employees to grow and thrive and in living our core values of serving, adding value and innovating.”

Global Impact, Diverse Perspectives and Opportunity at Verisk

At the heart of what Verisk does is help clients manage risk by analyzing data and providing insights to the insurance, energy and the financial services markets, so they can make faster and more informed decisions. The company’s more than 9,000 employees in more than 30 locations around the world are committed to making the world better, safer and stronger.


Verisk’s investment to this commitment includes its participation in the UN Global Compact sustainability initiative. Through this program, Verisk is committed to balancing 100 percent of its carbon emissions. In addition, the company addresses the high degree of stakeholder interest in understanding and mitigating the implications of climate change on people, property and financial assets.

