BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date and 60% Month over Month, Exceeding CAD $23 Million in November

The Netcoins trading platform has seen significant Month over Month (MoM) and Year to Date (YTD) growth on all major metrics including monthly trading volume, monthly revenues, monthly active users, assets under custody, and number of monthly transactions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that November 2020 trading volumes (purchase and sales of cryptocurrency) have exceeded CAD $23 million, setting a new monthly record.

Monthly Trading Volumes ($CAD):

726% YTD, 60% MoM

Monthly Revenues ($CAD):

593% YTD, 70% MoM

Monthly Active Users (MAUs):

2429% YTD, 41% MoM

Assets Under Custody (AUC):

1087% YTD, 112% MoM

Number of Monthly Transactions:

2151% YTD, 63% MoM

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks, “The global and Canadian cryptocurrency markets have continued to mature and accelerate in 2020. Netcoins’s mission is to make it easy for everyone, new and experienced traders alike, to participate in the financial revolution of crypto. And it is working. Canadian customers are trusting us with their investing dollars, as evidenced by 112% Assets Under Custody growth in a single month. They are also trading a lot more, with 40% more active users in a month performing 63% more transactions (MoM). We look forward to providing further updates to our shareholders in the near future.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.