Hunter Technology Enters Into Standstill Agreement With FinFabrik Limited

FinFabrik has also agreed not to solicit, initiate or encourage offers from any third party to acquire an interest in FinFabrik during the negotiation period, ending December 31, 2020.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“ Hunter ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with FinFabrik Limited of Hong Kong (“ FinFabrik ”) to use reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate in good faith a definitive agreement (a “ Definitive Agreement ”) for a business combination in which Hunter would acquire FinFabrik.

Founded in 2016, FinFabrik is a Hong-Kong based creator of purpose driven financial technology, powering institutions, professional investors and managed capital to thrive in a new era providing platforms to inaccessible markets. FinFabrik’s core application “CrossPool” supports a standardized digital lifecycle in both conventional and alternative assets, leading to broader participation and higher efficiency in complex markets.

In November 2020, Hunter agreed (through its Swiss development subsidiary, Digiledger Holdings AG) to engage FinFabrik to develop Hunter’s OilEx and OilExchange Platforms. In working together, the synergies between Hunter and FinFabrik have become more apparent to Hunter management and have led to a mutual desire to explore a business combination. FinFabrik will continue its development work through the negotiation period. To facilitate negotiations, Dr. Florian Spiegl and Mr. Alex Medana have resigned as Senior Vice-Presidents of Hunter.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com, Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.