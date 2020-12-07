Glory Star Included in the 2020 List of Top 10 Chinese ADRs With the Most Growth Potential

BEIJING, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it has been included in the 2020 List of Top 10 Chinese ADRs With the Most Growth Potential (the “List”) jointly released by Caijing magazine, Barron's Weekly China magazine, and Tiger Securities. In addition to Glory Star, other companies on the List included Pinduoduo Inc, DouYu International Holdings Limited, iQIYI, Inc., Youdao, Inc. and more.

Those responsible for compiling the List evaluated the growth of all Chinese ADRs in terms of financial and operational results, brand awareness, industry reputation, company potential, and other categories. Glory Star was included in the List as a result of its unique business model, which has unlocked a new area of consumption in the market, as well as its demonstration of a strong growth potential.