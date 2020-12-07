Glory Star Included in the 2020 List of Top 10 Chinese ADRs With the Most Growth Potential
BEIJING, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it has been included in the 2020 List of Top 10 Chinese ADRs With the Most Growth Potential (the “List”) jointly released by Caijing magazine, Barron's Weekly China magazine, and Tiger Securities. In addition to Glory Star, other companies on the List included Pinduoduo Inc, DouYu International Holdings Limited, iQIYI, Inc., Youdao, Inc. and more.
Those responsible for compiling the List evaluated the growth of all Chinese ADRs in terms of financial and operational results, brand awareness, industry reputation, company potential, and other categories. Glory Star was included in the List as a result of its unique business model, which has unlocked a new area of consumption in the market, as well as its demonstration of a strong growth potential.
Since Glory Star’s inception, it has employed a business model that is focused on empowering new consumption through the provision of quality content offerings. At the same time, the Company has continued to actively explore various consumption models, such as live streaming e-commerce, to capitalize on the traffic it attracts through its quality content offerings.
Glory Star has produced many pieces of high-quality intellectual property (“IP”), including "My Greatest Hero," "Hello! Rapper," and its “Cheers Series” programs. Meanwhile, the Company also has a considerable amount of high-quality IP in its pipeline for release in 2021. In order to establish a high-quality content ecosystem, the Company has expanded its coverage from the pan-entertainment industry to all lifestyle content formats, such as short-form videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, games, and more. The abundance of quality content on Glory Star’s platforms has enhanced its platforms’ user stickiness and user conversion rates. As of October 31, 2020, Glory Star’s Cheers video application had already been downloaded more than 150 million times, with the application’s average daily active users exceeding 7 million and total pieces of content offerings exceeding 6 million.
0 Kommentare