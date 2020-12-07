Avadel Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jennifer Gudeman as Vice President of Medical and Clinical Affairs

“We are pleased to further strengthen our team with the appointment of Dr. Gudeman. Her broad medical affairs experience will be especially valuable as we continue to establish and communicate the scientific body of evidence in support of our investigational once-nightly FT218. Jennifer is an accomplished medical leader and is joining Avadel at a critical juncture as we expand Avadel’s focus to include the scientific, clinical and market preparation activities for FT218,” said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Gudeman to the newly formed role of Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs, effective immediately. In this role her responsibilities will include overseeing all medical and clinical affairs activities, including the company’s lead program, once-nightly FT218.

"It is a pleasure to join Avadel at this exciting time in the Company’s history, with the pending submission of the FT218 NDA to the FDA planned for this month," said Dr. Gudeman. "I am proud to be part of a team that is working towards bringing an innovative once-nightly therapy to an underserved patient population. The need for such a therapy is highlighted by recent research that shows a majority of sodium oxybate-eligible patients are not going on currently available therapies, with twice-nightly dosing being the primary reason cited."

Dr. Gudeman brings approximately 20 years of pharmaceutical industry-specific, medical and clinical affairs experience to Avadel. During this time, she has led or contributed to six commercial product launches and three clinical development programs. Dr. Gudeman has also led interactions with medical societies and patient advocacy organizations to help ensure that commercial medications fulfill their clinically proven therapeutic benefits to patients and providers. Prior to joining Avadel, Dr. Gudeman was Vice President, Medical Affairs at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, overseeing a team of medical science liaisons and scientific communications. Prior to her time at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, she was Director of Medical Affairs at Lumara Health. Additionally, she began her industry career at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Gudeman has published numerous peer-reviewed papers and provided domestic and international presentations on partnership with industry for drug development in high-risk pregnancies. In 2017, Dr. Gudeman received the Healthcare Businesswomen’s “Rising Star” award. Dr. Gudeman graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and magna cum laude with a doctorate in pharmacy from St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1999 and 2000, respectively.