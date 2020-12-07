Cannabis Global Inc (CBGL) and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) Comment on Congressional Action Toward Marijuana Legalization - Recent Share Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) today issued statements concerning the recent positive vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement Act (MORE Act). Additionally, the CEOs of the Companies issued comments on the recent share exchange agreement between the Companies, resulting in CBGL owning 650 million shares of MCOA and MCOA owning 7.2 million shares of CBGL.

Cannabis Global (CBGL) Chief Executive Officer, Arman Tabatabaei added, “CBGL now owns 650 million common shares of MCOA, representing millions of dollars of added value to our common shareholders, especially considering there are only approximately 40 million total CBGL common shares currently outstanding. This is in addition to the approximately $1.7 million recently added to our balance sheet as a result of our investment in Natural Plant Extract of California, Inc. (“NPE”) which operates a licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution operation. While the overall value of our stake in MCOA will fluctuate based on market volatility, we are nevertheless very pleased to have been able to add this extra and very meaningful value to our common shareholders. The opening of national cannabis markets is important to our progress as we have taken a nationwide intellectual property and product approach with our Comply Bag, a secure cannabis transport system, and our patent-pending infusion technologies, which are targeted at rewriting the cost and potency equation relative to dosing foods and beverage with THC, CBD and other cannabinoids. We believe that the MORE Act further improves our national market positioning.”

Marijuana Company of America (MCOA), CEO, Jesus Quintero commented, “We fully support the MORE Act and national legalization in general. We believe legalization will not only help us to penetrate other U.S. markets but will also ultimately make doing business internationally much easier as MCOA pushes into Latin and South America. We also are looking forward to our ongoing collaborations with our partner company, Cannabis Global Inc. relative to both CBD products and their nano infusion efforts to which we are a partner. By way of the recent share exchange agreement, Marijuana Company of America now owns 7.2 million shares of CBGL, representing strong added value to all of our stakeholders and stronger balance sheet.”