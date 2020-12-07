 

Cannabis Global Inc (CBGL) and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) Comment on Congressional Action Toward Marijuana Legalization - Recent Share Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) today issued statements concerning the recent positive vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement Act (MORE Act). Additionally, the CEOs of the Companies issued comments on the recent share exchange agreement between the Companies, resulting in CBGL owning 650 million shares of MCOA and MCOA owning 7.2 million shares of CBGL.

Both Companies see strong opportunities from the nationwide legalization of marijuana, as follows:

Cannabis Global (CBGL) Chief Executive Officer, Arman Tabatabaei added, “CBGL now owns 650 million common shares of MCOA, representing millions of dollars of added value to our common shareholders, especially considering there are only approximately 40 million total CBGL common shares currently outstanding. This is in addition to the approximately $1.7 million recently added to our balance sheet as a result of our investment in Natural Plant Extract of California, Inc. (“NPE”) which operates a licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution operation. While the overall value of our stake in MCOA will fluctuate based on market volatility, we are nevertheless very pleased to have been able to add this extra and very meaningful value to our common shareholders. The opening of national cannabis markets is important to our progress as we have taken a nationwide intellectual property and product approach with our Comply Bag, a secure cannabis transport system, and our patent-pending infusion technologies, which are targeted at rewriting the cost and potency equation relative to dosing foods and beverage with THC, CBD and other cannabinoids. We believe that the MORE Act further improves our national market positioning.”

Marijuana Company of America (MCOA), CEO, Jesus Quintero commented, “We fully support the MORE Act and national legalization in general. We believe legalization will not only help us to penetrate other U.S. markets but will also ultimately make doing business internationally much easier as MCOA pushes into Latin and South America. We also are looking forward to our ongoing collaborations with our partner company, Cannabis Global Inc. relative to both CBD products and their nano infusion efforts to which we are a partner. By way of the recent share exchange agreement, Marijuana Company of America now owns 7.2 million shares of CBGL, representing strong added value to all of our stakeholders and stronger balance sheet.”

Seite 1 von 3
Cannabis Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Global Inc (CBGL) and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) Comment on Congressional Action Toward Marijuana Legalization - Recent Share Exchange LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) today issued statements …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...