Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Interim Phase 1/2 Data Update for Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASH 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Best objective response rate of 87% reported for 15 patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, with a median follow-up of 12.1 months. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was not reached



The combination of cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib has been well tolerated in this trial

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL (Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib targeting ROR1 for Leukemia and Lymphoma) clinical trial, in which cirmtuzumab, an investigational anti-ROR1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in combination with ibrutinib in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The clinical trial is being partially funded by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The data were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Abstract Title: Cirmtuzumab, an Anti-ROR1 Antibody, in Combination with Ibrutinib: Clinical Activity in Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) from a Phase 1/2 Study (abstract # 2942)

Session Title: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma – Clinical Studies: Poster III

Session Date and Time: December 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)



“The interim data from the combination of cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib are quite promising in relapsed/refractory (r/r) MCL, with an impressive 87% best ORR that has improved over time. The time to response, depth and durability of responses make cirmtuzumab a compelling candidate for further development,” said Hun Ju Lee, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine in the Department of Lymphoma & Myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who is an investigator on the CIRLL clinical trial and was also the first author on the 2020 ASCO poster presentation.

“We are pleased that median PFS has not yet been reached after a median follow-up of over 12 months in the MCL patients, and are encouraged that both PFS and ORR have improved with longer follow-up,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., Oncternal’s President and CEO. “We are in active dialogue with FDA on pivotal study design in order to define the path to approval in MCL.”