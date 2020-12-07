BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on December 8th at 1pm ET and Attend 2020 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (“MFAC”) (NYSE: MFAC, MFAC.W, MFAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it and BankMobile Technologies, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation (“BankMobile”), will each participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider on December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (the “Webinar”). The Webinar will focus on MFAC’s and BankMobile’s proposed transaction (described below).

Speakers in the Webinar will include:

Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO of BankMobile

Bob Ramsey, CFO of BankMobile

AJ Dunklau, CEO of MFAC

Viewers may register in advance to view the live Webinar at the link below and to learn more about the Webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6716002138375/WN_nJnq6bHeQ4qGrPtyzx__ ....

Additionally, BankMobile and MFAC will attend the 2020 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference (the “Conference”) from December 7th – 9th 2020. Attending will be Luvleen Sidhu, Co-founder and CEO of BankMobile, and Bob Ramsey, CFO of BankMobile, along with A.J. Dunklau, CEO of MFAC.

The presentation for the Webinar and Conference will be available and posted on the MFAC website at https://www.megalithfinancial.com/investor-relations.

On August 6, 2020, MFAC entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Original Agreement”), by and among MFAC, MFAC Merger Sub Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MFAC (“Merger Sub”), BankMobile and Customers Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered bank and the sole stockholder of BankMobile (“Customers Bank”). On November 2, 2020, MFAC, Merger Sub, BankMobile, Customers Bank and Customers Bancorp (“CUBI”) entered into a First Amendment to Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “First Amendment,” and together with the Original Amendment, the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, BankMobile will merge with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub survive the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MFAC (the “Proposed Transaction”).

About MFAC

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the fintech or financial services industries. MFAC consummated its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in August 2018 and is listed under the symbol “MFAC”. More information can be found on its website at http://www.megalithfinancial.com.