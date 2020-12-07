 

Ealixir Inc. Enters Into Agreement With Milan Bar Association to Provide Digital Identity Services

MIAMI and MILAN, Italy, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an Internet technology company specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights, today announced the Company has signed a cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ordine Degli Avvocati Di Milano, the Milan, Italy Bar Association, which provides for the Milan Bar Association to refer potential clients to Ealixir, Inc. in order to resolve any online misinformation The clients will receive a special price on Ealixir’s services. This agreement is expected to significantly enhance Ealixir’s potential client base in Italy.

The Company has also announced that the previously announced agreement with Pairstech Capital Management LLP for the placement of $5 million of the Company’s common stock has been terminated by mutual consent. The Company intends to continue with the private offering on its own accord and is grateful for the number of potential investors introduced by Pairstech Capital Management LLP.

Ealixir’s objective is to help its customers to manage their online identity in order to standardize it to their offline identity. Established by Italian businessman Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir specializes in the management and protection of digital identity and the rights of individuals and businesses worldwide. Since the internet has become the first place most individuals look for information, incorrect information can compromise both the reputation and credibility of a person or a company. Ealixir provides its clients the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet by choosing which links appear in an internet search. Ealixir’s mission is to guarantee accurate results in the management of the digital image by best supporting and assisting its customers. With offices in 28 countries and more than 500 clients worldwide, Ealixir offers its clients eight years of experience 24 hour customer service, and a money back guarantee.

On July 8, 2020 Ealixir announced it had begun trading in the US. On October 26, 2020 Ealixir announced plans to become a fully reporting company in the US and that it has engaged an independent auditor and PCOAB registered accounting firm to conduct an audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

