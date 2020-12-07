Silo Pharma, Inc. Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Peter Hendricks of University of Alabama at Birmingham

Dr. Peter Hendricks is an Associate Professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (“UAB”) Health and Behavior department where he has led studies and authored a number of published research articles that explore the therapeutic impacts of psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin. UAB is one of the few universities in the world currently investigating the medicinal benefits of psilocybin.

NEW JERSEY, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, today announced that its Board of Directors has named behavioral health expert Dr. Peter Hendricks, Ph.D. to its newly formed Scientific Advisory Board.

“Peter’s background in drug and behavioral research strongly supplements our team as we pursue and assess new opportunities,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma, Inc. “Our Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of some of the most forward-thinking researchers in the industry, and will help to position Silo Pharma, Inc. as a critical player in the pursuit of ground-breaking research and innovation in the field of psychedelic medicine.”

Dr. Hendricks has served as Associate Professor at UAB since 2010. He has focused his research on the interplay between psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and a host of sociological issues such as criminality, substance abuse, and suicide. His most current area of research focused on the evaluation of the therapeutic potential of classic and novel phenethylamine, tryptamine, and lysergamide psychedelics.

“Silo Pharma, Inc. will continue to support the research of commercially viable tools and drugs that seek superior outcomes for individuals suffering from emotional and behavioral disorders,” added Weisblum. “The use of psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin, as an alternative therapy, have the potential to be a disruptive force in the treatment of these widespread conditions. I look forward to working with Dr. Hendricks in pursuit of opportunities in this field.”

Dr. Hendricks earned his Doctor of Philosophy from the University of South Florida in 2006.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com.

