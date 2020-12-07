 

Michelin Changes in Group governance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Press Release
Clermont-Ferrand – December 7, 2020

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

 

Changes in Michelin Group governance

 
  • The Supervisory Board announces its intention to appoint Barbara Dalibard as its Chair to replace Michel Rollier, whose term of office will expire at the close of the next Annual Shareholders Meeting.
     
  • The Supervisory Board and the Managers held a conference today focusing on Michelin’s governance system and its continuous enhancement.

             
The Managers and the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (“Michelin”) held a conference today to inform investors about the structure and functioning of the Company’s governance system. The conference was led by Florent Menegaux (Managing Chairman), Yves Chapot (General Manager and Group Chief Financial Officer), Michel Rollier (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Barbara Dalibard (member of the Supervisory Board) and Thierry Le Hénaff (Senior Independent Director of the Supervisory Board).

Changes in the Supervisory Board

Michel Rollier, Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board since 2013 and former Managing General Partner of Michelin between 2005 and 2012, announced that he will not seek re-election as a member of the Supervisory Board when his term expires at the close of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held in 2021 and that he will therefore step down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board on the same date.

Michel Rollier announced the unanimous decision of the Supervisory Board to appoint Barbara Dalibard as its next Chair, effective from the close of the 2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting. Barbara Dalibard, member of the Supervisory Board since 2008, former independent Chair of the Compensation and Appointments Committee and former Senior Independent Member of the Supervisory Board, has been Chief Executive Officer of air transport IT and communications specialist SITA (Société Internationale de Télécom Aéronautiques) since 2016. She spent the majority of her career at Orange, where she held a variety of senior management positions, notably as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business Services. In 2010, Barbara Dalibard became Chief Executive Officer of SNCF Voyageurs. She also served as Chair of several international SNCF subsidiaries (NTV, Eurostar), as a member of the Board of Directors of Société Générale and as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer.

Seite 1 von 2


Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Registered shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michelin Changes in Group governance Press ReleaseClermont-Ferrand – December 7, 2020 COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN  Changes in Michelin Group governance  The Supervisory Board announces its intention to appoint Barbara Dalibard as its Chair to replace Michel Rollier, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt MICHELIN auf 'Neutral'
23.11.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt MICHELIN auf 'Overweight'
12.11.20
Michelin: Changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board: new member appointed by cooptation and two members representing employees soon to join
12.11.20
Michelin: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital
09.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Michelin auf 'Neutral' - Ziel hoch auf 113 Euro
09.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS stuft MICHELIN auf 'Neutral'