MiMedx to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13th at 4:30 PM EST. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their J.P. Morgan representative.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the presentation.