 

Red White & Bloom Launches High Times Branded Cannabis Products in Michigan under Exclusive License

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or “Red White & Bloom” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a phase one roll-out of an exclusive line of cannabis products to the Michigan market through existing licensed operators in the state. Initial products will include flower, vapes, gummies and pre-rolls; pre-orders for Provisioning Centers will commence Wednesday, December 9th.

The limited collection will include distinct offerings, Red Label and Black Label, and will span over 30 High Times SKUs once fully launched. The product portfolio includes packaged flower, pre-rolls, vapes and edibles offered in value and top shelf varieties. Subject to MRA and lab approvals, the Company expects to see shipments commence in Q1 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691a63e7-8f58-4435 ...

“There is no cannabis brand in the world like High Times,” said RWB Chairman & CEO Brad Rogers. “As the most well-known brand in the community, High Times helped light the way before many of us had even thought about the space. We are on the cusp of a new beginning for both our brands. One that will define RWB and High Times as the best-in-class for generations to come. We are very excited to bring this important goal to fruition and have plans for many other instantly recognizable High Times initiatives. With the rights to High Times and Platinum Vape, RWB has the most recognizable cannabis brands in the market today.”

“With a history as vibrant as ours, every move matters, and each new step in a business’s roadmap is critical,” High Times Chief Executive Officer Peter Horvath noted. “As the most recognizable brand in cannabis, making the jump into selling actual cannabis products was a huge step in our evolution - but ensuring the proper execution was essential. We’re extremely proud and excited to release our collaboration with RWB for the world to consume!”

The Company has exclusive licencing rights to brand dispensaries as well as manufacture and sell cannabis products for the most well-known brand in the industry throughout Michigan. According to data from Headset, recreational sales in Michigan have grown from $9.8 million in January to $65.5 million by August and has already outpaced Nevada to become the fifth highest-grossing state for cannabis sales while on track to surpass $1 billion in sales.

