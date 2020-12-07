 

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

globenewswire
07.12.2020   

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”) and Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves”) today announced their participation in these upcoming investor conferences.1

  • Clever Leaves will be presenting at the Benzinga Small Cap Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 12:00 PM ET. Clever Leaves will also be participating in the cannabis panel titled “Post Election – What Will Happen In The Space” at 12:30 PM ET. Please visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap to register for the event.

  • SAMA and Clever Leaves will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:20 PM ET. Please visit https://ve.mysequire.com/ to register for the event.

As a reminder, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended to the date hereof, the "Registration Statement"). The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the special meeting of SAMA stockholders to consider the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") between SAMA and Clever Leaves pursuant to which a newly formed holding company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”), will acquire SAMA and Clever Leaves.

The special meeting of SAMA’s stockholders will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Should the Business Combination be approved by stockholders, SAMA and Clever Leaves anticipate closing the Business Combination on or about December 18, 2020, subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. SAMA’s sponsor is an affiliate of Schultze Asset Management, LP, an alternative investment management firm founded in 1998 that focuses on distressed, special situation and event-driven securities and has invested over $3.2 billion since inception with a notable track-record through its active investment strategy. SAMA itself is backed by an experienced team of operators and investors with a successful track-record of creating material value in public and private companies.

