Delisting of Certificates
07.12.2020
Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2020-12-14.
|ISIN
|NO0010787757
|NO0010792138
|NO0010792211
|NO0010792278
|NO0010792765
|NO0010794597
|NO0010794605
|NO0010794670
|NO0010794688
|NO0010794894
|NO0010796063
|NO0010796121
|NO0010796683
|NO0010797111
|NO0010797194
|NO0010848062
|NO0010878515
Attachment
