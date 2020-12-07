 

Delisting of Certificates

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2020-12-14.

ISIN
NO0010787757
NO0010792138
NO0010792211
NO0010792278
NO0010792765
NO0010794597
NO0010794605
NO0010794670
NO0010794688
NO0010794894
NO0010796063
NO0010796121
NO0010796683
NO0010797111
NO0010797194
NO0010848062
NO0010878515

