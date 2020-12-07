Delisting of Certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 07.12.2020, 14:08 | 36 | 0 | 0 07.12.2020, 14:08 | Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2020-12-14. ISIN NO0010787757 NO0010792138 NO0010792211 NO0010792278 NO0010792765 NO0010794597 NO0010794605 NO0010794670 NO0010794688 NO0010794894 NO0010796063 NO0010796121 NO0010796683 NO0010797111 NO0010797194 NO0010848062 NO0010878515 Attachment Delisting low NAV NO





