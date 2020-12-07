Oncorus Appoints Steve Harbin as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff

“I am thrilled to welcome Steve to the Oncorus team. He is uniquely qualified to help steer the strategic growth of our company at this pivotal timepoint,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D. Ph.D., President and CEO of Oncorus. “We continue to advance the Phase 1 study of our lead viral immunotherapy candidate, ONCR-177, and progress our earlier stage viral immunotherapy candidates toward candidate nomination, including our innovative synthetic virus candidates. We believe that our infrastructure, organization and internal processes are poised for significant expansion in the coming months. Having Steve architect this evolution is an obvious choice.”

Mr. Harbin commented, “I am excited to join the Oncorus team at this exciting time in the company’s journey. It takes good science, good people and good business to develop and grow a leading biotech, and I have found them all here at Oncorus. The promise of Oncorus’ two novel viral immunotherapy platforms is now transitioning to a key operational scale-up phase as the company’s pipeline advances. I believe I can make a significant impact and execute the ambitious growth strategy Ted and the Oncorus Board have articulated, including the buildout of the company’s manufacturing capabilities.”

Mr. Harbin brings more than 30 years of diverse operational experience in biotech, pharmaceuticals and in-vitro diagnostics. He has served in a variety of senior business and operational leadership roles, including 15 years at the executive committee level, for both publicly and privately held companies based in Europe and the U.S. Most recently, Mr. Harbin served as a consultant to several early stage biotech companies in the Cambridge community, providing strategic counsel related to operational scale-up challenges.