 

Oncorus Appoints Steve Harbin as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

-- Former Moderna executive and industry veteran brings diverse operational expertise as Oncorus plans buildout of its manufacturing capabilities to support its viral immunotherapy pipeline --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Steve Harbin as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff.

“I am thrilled to welcome Steve to the Oncorus team. He is uniquely qualified to help steer the strategic growth of our company at this pivotal timepoint,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D. Ph.D., President and CEO of Oncorus. “We continue to advance the Phase 1 study of our lead viral immunotherapy candidate, ONCR-177, and progress our earlier stage viral immunotherapy candidates toward candidate nomination, including our innovative synthetic virus candidates. We believe that our infrastructure, organization and internal processes are poised for significant expansion in the coming months. Having Steve architect this evolution is an obvious choice.”

Mr. Harbin commented, “I am excited to join the Oncorus team at this exciting time in the company’s journey. It takes good science, good people and good business to develop and grow a leading biotech, and I have found them all here at Oncorus. The promise of Oncorus’ two novel viral immunotherapy platforms is now transitioning to a key operational scale-up phase as the company’s pipeline advances. I believe I can make a significant impact and execute the ambitious growth strategy Ted and the Oncorus Board have articulated, including the buildout of the company’s manufacturing capabilities.”

Mr. Harbin brings more than 30 years of diverse operational experience in biotech, pharmaceuticals and in-vitro diagnostics. He has served in a variety of senior business and operational leadership roles, including 15 years at the executive committee level, for both publicly and privately held companies based in Europe and the U.S. Most recently, Mr. Harbin served as a consultant to several early stage biotech companies in the Cambridge community, providing strategic counsel related to operational scale-up challenges.

Seite 1 von 4
Oncorus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncorus Appoints Steve Harbin as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff - Former Moderna executive and industry veteran brings diverse operational expertise as Oncorus plans buildout of its manufacturing capabilities to support its viral immunotherapy pipeline -CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Oncorus to Participate in Fireside Chats at Upcoming Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference and Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference