Iterum Therapeutics Announces Filing of US Patent Application Based on Favorable Written Opinion of the International Search Authority

Bilayer tablet patent application could provide U.S. patent coverage for Iterum’s commercial formulation through 2039, if granted

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced the filing of a U.S. national phase patent application directed to the composition of the bilayer tablet of sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid and its related uses with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”).



“If approved, this U.S. patent application related to the bilayer tablet, which includes both sulopenem etzadroxil as well as probenecid, could provide U.S. patent coverage for Iterum’s commercial formulation out to 2039, excluding any additional term for patent term adjustment or patent term extension, thereby extending the current patent protection afforded by the existing sulopenem etzadroxil patent estate,” said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the Written Opinion of the International Search Authority, which indicates that several claims directed to the composition of the tablet are novel and inventive. We anticipate additional patent filings in countries outside the U.S., including Europe and China, which should help facilitate partnering discussions in those regions.”