 

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya With Its Digital Education Platform, QTaleem

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:21  |  39   |   |   

Avaya Spaces innovation is enabling school administrators, teachers and students to deliver a 360-degree digital education experience.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX Technology Week: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), one of the leading telecom and ICT services providers in Pakistan, has partnered with Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) on QTaleem, an online digital learning education platform and part of the PTCL Education Cloud solution offering.

Launching nationwide, PTCL QTaleem delivers a 360-degree digital education experience, enabling school administrators, teachers and students to be as productive online as they are on-campus. Being fully cloud-based, it delivers an end-to-end school management system, offering multitenancy, regional language support, quick installation and onboarding, and the ability to host live and recorded video classes.

Hosted on the secure PTCL TIA942 Rated-3 Data Center, PTCL QTaleem enables the delivery of an entire educational experience, from online training to support for boarding and operations, through a single window. The application-based platform will help to make learning more engaging, creating a holistic learning experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, "As a national carrier, PTCL is enabling an online education framework that has the potential to help more than 53 million students across the country. With this strategic partnership, we are able to address the current challenges facing the education sector in the country by bringing transformational change to delivering education, which is in line with Digital Pakistan."

Speaking on the occasion, Nour El Atassi, Director, Service Providers – APAC, Middle East and Africa, Avaya, said, "Our partnership with PTCL brings a video collaboration solution to schools across Pakistan, enabling learning to take place anytime and anywhere. The current scenario has proved that the dissemination of knowledge is not dependent on a physical campus or traditional classroom. We look forward to supporting the country as it massively expands its reach of knowledge across the board."

Avaya Spaces, the all-in-one video collaboration app for the digital workplace, integrates with PTCL's QTaleem and enables the delivery of seamless video classes. This integration brings a campus-like experience to virtual classes, leveraging Avaya Spaces' ability to centralize voice, video, messaging, chat and task management into a single application accessible through a desktop or mobile. This solution will facilitate educational institutions, both on- and off-campus, as they move towards blended education models.

 

Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya With Its Digital Education Platform, QTaleem Avaya Spaces innovation is enabling school administrators, teachers and students to deliver a 360-degree digital education experience. DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GITEX Technology Week: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
PremFina's Art&Co. Disperses Funds to ICU Steps
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi unveils new luxury electric SUV model E-HS9 at Boao Forum
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
Plastic Antioxidants Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
CEQUENS receives IFM "Most Innovative Communication Platform" Award
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Avaya Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies”
01.12.20
Avaya Cloud Office Named 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner - For Enabling Customers to Leverage Cloud Communications To Digitally Transform Their Workforce
18.11.20
Avaya Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
12.11.20
Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS Solution Introduced in Five Additional Markets
10.11.20
Avaya Spaces Introduces 61-participant “Concert” View For Better, More Inclusive Video Collaboration and Meetings, Distance Learning
09.11.20
Avaya Appoints Rob Theis to Its Board of Directors