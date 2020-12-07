 

NewRez and Shelter Mortgage Partner with The Menkiti Group to Launch Mission Mortgage LLC

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”), a national mortgage lender and servicer, announced today, in partnership with The Menkiti Group, a DC-based, minority-owned integrated real estate services company, the launch of a new joint venture mortgage company, Mission Mortgage LLC (“Mission Mortgage”). Mission Mortgage, focused on residential mortgage lending, will be headquartered in Washington, DC (“DC”), with clients across DC, Maryland and Virginia. The new joint venture lender is led by Tom O’Keefe, a 25-year mortgage industry veteran and will be NewRez’s 19th JV partnership under the portfolio of Shelter Mortgage Company, LLC (“Shelter Mortgage”), the NewRez business division focused on joint venture lending.

The Menkiti Group’s mission is to transform lives, careers and communities through real estate. The associated family of companies, led by Bo Menkiti, its Founder and CEO, are focused on strengthening neighborhoods through the strategic development, management, and sale of residential and commercial property. The Menkiti Group is a double bottom line firm, measuring not only financial success but social impact as well. NewRez contributes to the community as a corporation and promotes employee volunteerism and contribution through its community investment program, NewRez Neighborhood Outreach Works (“NOW”). Both companies have a deep passion for strengthening and giving back to the communities in which their employees live and work.

“The Menkiti Group is the perfect fit for a partnership as we continue to grow our Joint Venture network,” said Randy VandenHouten, Senior Vice President of Joint Venture and Retail Lending of Shelter Mortgage Company. “Our organizations are aligned in recognizing that lending is about more than just home financing – it is about building communities and investing in individuals and families. We are thrilled to add a partner with such an innovative approach to real estate and passion for the work that they do.”

“Shelter Mortgage and NewRez offer everything we are looking for in a mortgage lending partner – breadth of experience, a wide product offering and market strength. In conjunction with Shelter Mortgage and NewRez, we are excited to be able to offer this high level of service to the local communities and customers we serve,” added Bo Menkiti. “We are confident this partnership will help us reach more borrowers, facilitate greater access to homeownership, drive wealth creation for those we serve, and strengthen our ability to fulfill our mission of transforming lives, careers and communities through real estate.”

