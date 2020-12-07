 

Greek Government and Palantir Reaffirm Digital Transformation Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:28  |  62   |   |   

Alex Karp, the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), spoke via teleconference on December 3 with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about Palantir’s ever-expanding partnership with the government of Greece to support their COVID-19 response efforts. Dr. Karp and Prime Minister Mitsotakis were joined by Palantir Executive Josh Harris and Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Digital Governance of Greece, to explore new ways to keep Greece ahead of the curve with their public health response.

Since the start of the pandemic, Palantir has worked with the Greek government to help enable data-driven decision-making in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The government is leveraging Palantir’s Foundry software platform on top of Amazon Web Services infrastructure to deliver COVID-19 response workflows to government officials responding to the pandemic. Of particular value has been the deployment of a crisis-control center dashboard for the Prime Minister, which displays a holistic overview of the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece in real time.

“Our partnership with the Greek government was borne out of necessity once the pandemic began,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. “We have readily played a key role in their COVID-19 response effort, which from our experience has been one of the best in the world, and we look forward to broadening this partnership for years to come.”

The Ministry of Digital Governance, leading Greece’s rapid digital transformation, played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership swiftly, enabling top decision makers to start generating actionable insights within a matter of days. As the pandemic continues to evolve, Palantir will deliver advanced integration and analytic capabilities to a range of government initiatives, to enable data-driven decision-making.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the partnership and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the partnership. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Palantir Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Palantir IPO Thread

Diskussion: Visionäre Aktie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greek Government and Palantir Reaffirm Digital Transformation Partnership Alex Karp, the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), spoke via teleconference on December 3 with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about Palantir’s ever-expanding partnership with the government of Greece to support their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
03.12.20
Bitcoin, Gold, Tesla, Alibaba, Palantir, Pfizer, BioNTech, DAX, Nordex, Fraport, Lufthansa, Zalando - Märkte am Morgen
02.12.20
4 Robinhood-Aktien, die im Q3 von Milliardären gekauft wurden
01.12.20
10.000 Euro in den Börsengang von Palantir investiert: So viel hättest du heute!
30.11.20
Dow Jones, Bitcoin, Moderna, Novavax, Nikola, Palantir, Goldman Sachs - Opening Bell
27.11.20
Dow Jones, Disney, Lululemon, Peloton, Tesla, Facebook, Palantir - Opening Bell
18.11.20
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
13.11.20
Dow Jones, Disney, Palantir, Li Auto, Xpeng, Moderna, T-Mobile US - Opening Bell
13.11.20
Marktkompass: 13.000 DAX schickes Muster | EBAY | TESLA & PALANTIR
12.11.20
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
245
Visionäre Aktie
02.12.20
160
Palantir IPO Thread